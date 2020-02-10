Anusha Dandekar And Her Sisters' Style Quotient Will Give You Major Sister Goals

Anusha Dandekar and her sister Shibani Dandekar are a famous pair of siblings in Bollywood. The sisters Anusha Dandekar and Shibani Dandekar are into acting, modelling, and anchoring while their third sister Apeksha Dandekar is a singer. The Dandekar sisters have a unique style and are often hailed as fashionistas in Bollywood. Take a look at their style quotient to follow this season.

Anusha Dandekar and her sister's style quotient

The Dandekar sisters are often seen partying together and most of their outfits are similar, as is evident from these pictures. Apart from twinning their outfits, the sisters even share a great bond with each other. Right from attending weddings together to attending parties, the sisters give major goals.

The Dandekar sisters, Anusha Dandekar, Shibani Dandekar and Apeksha Dandekar were born and brought up in a Marathi family. They were brought up in Australia and later moved to India to pursue a career in modelling and acting.

Shibani Dandekar is a model and actor who was seen in movies like Shaandar and Roy. She used to work as an American anchor for an American television show. She later moved to Mumbai along with her sisters and got into acting and anchoring. She even worked as one of the co-hosts of ICC cricket world cup.

Anusha Dandekar featured in a few films in a cameo role but is pretty famous as an anchor. She hosted a few TV shows like MTV Dance Crew, MTV Teen Diva, MTV News, MTV Love School, and India's Next Top Model. She is seen hosting the reality show Supermodel of the Year currently.

