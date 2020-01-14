Anusha Dandekar Stars In Latest Aditi Singh Sharma Song With Boyfriend Karan

Aditi Singh Sharma’s latest song Kangna Lede was released on YouTube recently. The song video features Anusha Dandekar and her boyfriend Karan Kundrra. The song is being received well by the fans.

Anusha Dandekar shares a glimpse of her new song

Anusha Dandekar recently shared a glimpse of the new song, Kangna Lede, starring her and her boyfriend Karan Kundrra. The music video has the music composed and sung by Aditi Singh Sharma. The lyrics of the song have been written by Kumaar. The song features Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra in a love story. The song features cute moments between the two characters. The song also features a cute kiss between the two and ends on a happy note.

A part of the song was released by Anusha Dandekar as she announced that the song is out now. She also congratulated the singer, Aditi Singh Sharma. She also thanked her for making her a part of the song video. She has asked her fans to like and comment of the song. Have a look at the post put up by the anchor and the music video here.

Read Anusha Dandekar Is A Vision To Behold In These Gorgeous Pictures

Also read Anusha Dandekar Birthday: All You Need To Know About The Glamorous Model

Anusha Dandekar posts cute pictures with boyfriend Karan Kundrra

Anusha Dandekar recently posted a few pictures with boyfriend Karan Kundrra from the sets of Kangana Lede. In the pictures, the two can be seen sharing cute moments together. In the caption for the post, she has mentioned that this is what they do when no one is watching them. This post was also made to announce the release of the song. The two can also be seen hugging in a picture posted.

Image Credits: Aditi Singh Sharma Instagram

Read Anusha Dandekar Is Multi-faceted Personality And Here's Everything To Know About Her

Also read Anusha Dandekar & Karan Kundra In Aditi Singh Sharma's New Song 'Kangna Lede'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.