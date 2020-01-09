Anusha Dandekar Birthday: All You Need To Know About The Glamorous Model

Anusha Dandekar, born on January 9, made her movie debut with Mumbai Matinee in 2003. She is a popular Indo-Australian MTV VJ. She is more famously known as a VJ and a Host. She has hosted multiple shows throughout her career and started with House of Style. Celebrating her birthday, here is all you need to know about her.

All you need to know about Anusha Dandekar

Anusha Dandekar was born in Khartoum, Sudan to a Marathi family. Her parents Shashidhar and Sulabha were originally from Pune. She has has two siblings - Shibani Dandekar and Apeksha Dandekar who are models and actresses. The trio grew up in New South Wales, Australia.

Anusha Dandekar is also known for being a judge in the show India's Next Top Model. MTV recently launched a new show titled Supermodel of the Year where a number of female candidates compete for the final title. The VJ is one of the judges for this show along with Milind Soman, Masaba Gupta, and Ujjwala Raut.

At the age of 19, she started her career with MTV's VeeJay Hunt. She also hosted MTV’s House of Style in the same year. Anusha also performed an item song Loot Gaye in her debut film. She was also awarded Best Debutant by Maharashtra Times and was named Best VJ at the Cosmopolitan Fun Fearless Female Awards in 2009.

When she first entered the industry, she was allegedly linked up with the Roadies fame Rannvijay Singha. Also fond of singing, Anusha's launched her debut song titled Better Than Your Ex. The star is currently dating TV actor Karan Kundra.

