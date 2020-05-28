Farhan Akhtar's Songs That Crossed Over 30 Million Views On YouTube

Farhan Akhtar is one of the renowned actors in Bollywood. He made his directorial debut in 2001 with Dil Chahta Hai. The actor made his singing debut with his musical movie titled Rock On while he has featured in several other songs himself. Take a look at the list of songs featuring Farhan Akhtar from his hit movies which have gained more than 30 million views on YouTube.

ALSO READ| Farhan Akhtar And Other Actors Who Featured In Songs Penned By Veteran Lyricist Gulzar

Farhan Akhtar songs with more than 30 million views

Zinda

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is considered as one of the best movies done by Farhan Akhtar as an actor. The movie is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and was released in July 2013 and was based on the life of Milkha Singh who is a champion sprinter. The cast of the movie included Sonam Kapoor, Hikaru Ito, Divya Dutta, Meesha Shafi, Pawan Malhotra and Art Malik. The song has over 39 million views and is sung by Siddharth Mahadevan where the music is given by his team of Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy.

ALSO READ| Farhan Akhtar’s 'Wazir' & Other Hindi Films Where Chess Was An Important Part Of The Story

Maston ka Jhund

The song Maston ka Jhund was released in 2014 and is another famous song from the movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The song has received over 37 million views on YouTube. The song is crooned by Javed Bashir and is also composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy. The lyrics are written by Prasoon Joshi. Farhan Akhtar is seen enjoying some eclectic moves with his roommates in the barracks. The movie saw Farhan Akhtar taking up some gruelling workout sessions to get a fit body for his role.

Gallan Goodiyaan

Farhan Akhtar featured in the 2015 movie titled Dil Dhadakne Do. The plot of the movie is about a Punjabi family who throws a party at a cruise that opens up a can of worms as all friends and family reunite. The main story is based on on the dysfunctional family of the Mehras played by Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor & Shefali Shah. Anushka Sharma, Rahul Bose and Farhan Akhtar were also part of the ensemble cast. The song Gallan Goodiyaan has crossed over 185 million views on YouTube and is the only song featuring Farhan Akhtar which gained more than 150 million views on YouTube.

ALSO READ| Farhan Akhtar Shares Unrecognisable Throwback Pic With Friend, Fans Say 'Chandler & Ross'

ALSO READ| Farhan Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do: Behind-the-scenes Moments That Capture The Crew's Fun

Promo Image courtesy: SonyMusicIndiaVEVO YouTube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.