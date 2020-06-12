Times Farhan Akhtar And Reema Kagti Collaborated To Churn Out Memorable Films

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar is known for his acting and singing skills and has bagged numerous awards for his films in various genres. Over the past few years, the Toofan actor has been a part of many projects on a variety of subjects in various capacities, and many of these projects have been praised by the audience.

On the other hand, Reema Kagti is a director and screenwriter who is known for films like Bombay Talkies, Dil Dhadakne Do, and many more. Farhan Akhtar and Reema Kagti have collaborated on many projects, take a look.

Farhan Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s collaborations

Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.

Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd is a film produced by Farhan Akhtar and helmed by Reema Kagti, who also contributed to the story of the film. The comedy-drama movie released in 2007 and starred an ensemble cast of Abhay Deol, Minissha Lamba, Shabana Azmi, Boman Irani, Kay Kay Menon, Raima Sen, and many more. The plot of the movie revolved around the story of six couples, who are on their honeymoon with the Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. bus and it showcased their trials and tribulations during the four-day trip to Goa.

Talaash: The Answer Lies Within

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan starrer Talaash was helmed by Reema Kagti. The film was produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Aamir Khan, under the production of Excel Entertainment and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie also starred Rani Mukerji and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in prominent roles. The plot of the crime-thriller film revolved around an Inspector (Aamir Khan) whose son died in an accident. However, he engages himself in solving some mysterious crimes and also hoping to seek the truth about his son’s death.

Gold

Akshay Kumar’s Gold is considered as one of the acclaimed movies of his acting career. Helmed by Reema Kagti and produced by Farhan Akhtar along with Ritesh Sidhwani, the film starred Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh and many more in prominent roles. The film was based on the journey of India’s first national hockey team to the 1948 Summer Olympics. In the movie, Akshay Kumar played the role of Tapan Das, who won India its first gold medal in the 1948 Summer Olympics. The film released on August 15, 2018, and received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

