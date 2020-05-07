Farhan Akhtar Surely Knows How To Impress Fans With His Impressive Selfies

Farhan Akhtar is one of the popular celebrities in Bollywood. He is known for his phenomenal acting and singing. He is quite active on social media and he quite often seen sharing some impressive selfies on Instagram. Take a look at some of the selfies on Farhan Akhtar's Instagram profile.

Farhan Akhtar's Instagram photos

Farhan Akhtar clicked a selfie during his boxing session. This is a behind-the-scenes picture from his upcoming movie Toofan. The actor is seen wearing a boxing mouth guard in the picture. Fans commented laughing emojis on the picture.

The actor posted a selfie image with his dog. Farhan captioned the image as 'Saturday snuggles' with a heart emoji. He is seen wearing a black colour tank top in the picture.

Farhan Akhtar posted this image during a weekend as mentioned in his caption. He is seen wearing a white t-shirt in the picture. He has shaved his beard and his fans just love his look in the post.

In the selfie, the actor is seen wearing glares and a black colour t-shirt. He clicked the picture during his tour to Austria.

This is another selfie that he clicked in Austria. The actor is seen wearing a grey colour t-shirt in the Instagram post. Farhan was complimented by his fans for his looks in the picture.

