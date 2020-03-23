Farhan Akhtar’s 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' And Other Movies On Athletes

Farhan Akhtar is one of the renowned actors in Bollywood. He worked in the film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag in the year 2013. The film was a blockbuster hit and was based on the life of an athlete. Apart from Farhan Akhtar's Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, there are also other Indian movies that are based on the life of athletes. Take a look at a list of movies based on athletes

Movies on athletes

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

The film was announced the best film of 2013. The lead actor of the film, Farhan Akhtar, also won the award for best actor for his phenomenal acting. Following that, the film also won the best director and best story award at the IIFA Awards.

After winning several hearts, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag has been announced the Best Film of 2013. #IdeaFilmfareAwards : pic.twitter.com/TBA66NcZId — Filmfare (@filmfare) January 24, 2014

Paan Singh Tomar

Paan Singh Tomar is based on the life of an Indian soldier named Paan Singh Tomar. He was an athlete and won gold medals at the Indian National Games seven times in a row. The lead actor of the film is Irrfan Khan.

Irrfan Khan ['Paan Singh Tomar'], Nikhil Advani, Shankar Mahadevan celebrate winning of National Award tonite pic.twitter.com/gQ1p0KApLK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 23, 2013

Soorma

Soorma is based on the life of Sandeep Singh. The role of Sandeep Singh is played by Diljit Dosanjh in the movie. Soorma received mixed reviews and was a commercial success.

HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY SOORMA BROTHER @Imangadbedi Bhaji 🥳🥳🦾🦾



BHAJI LOVE YOU ... BAUT SARA PYAR TE RESPECT ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/VNfIJKIPXB — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) February 6, 2020

Eetti

The Tamil movie is written and directed by Ravi Arasu. Actor Atharvaa plays the lead role in the film. The movie is based on the life of an athlete who suffers from a health condition that prevents him from achieving his goals.

