Farhan Akhtar Has Produced THESE Popular And Hit Films; See List

Farhan Akhtar is one of the multi-talented actors in the industry. He is a director, screenwriter, actor, playback singer, producer and host. His acting and singing are praised by many. Besides, there are movies produced by him that earned appreciation. He has a production company named Excel Entertainment along with Ritesh Sidhwani. Read to know about a few of the top film produced by him.

Movies produced by Farhan Akhtar

Gold

Akshay Kumar stars in the lead role of Tapan Das in the film. It is a historical drama sports movie directed by Reema Kagti. It shows the journey of a man who was instrumental in making India win its first Olympic gold medal as a free nation.

Raees

Directed by Rahul Dholakia it is an action crime drama film. A bootlegger sets out to improve his community as a promising leader but falls in a political trap. It stars Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan as the lead pair.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Three friends decide to turn their fantasy vacation into reality after one of their friends gets engaged. The film received great responses from the audiences. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, it has a multi-starrer cast of Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin.

Dil Chahta Hai

The movie marks Farhan Akhtar’s debut as a director. With a stellar cast of Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia, it is considered among the best films. Three inseparable childhood friends are just out of college. Nothing comes between them - until they each fall in love, and their wildly different approaches to relationships creates tension.

Gully Boy

Among the most appreciated movies in recent time is Gully Boy. It is a coming-of-age story based on the lives of street rappers in Mumbai. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and features Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Raaz in supporting roles. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, it was nominated as India’s entry in Oscars but did not make it to the final list.

Along with these movies, Farhan Akhtar under his production company has banked a few franchises. This includes Don remake, Fukrey and Rock On. All the three franchises have two movies in each that are released till now. A new movie in the Don series is said to be in making.

