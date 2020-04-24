Farhan Akhtar is among one of the most talented filmmakers and actors in Bollywood. He is known for his compelling scripts and brilliant acting skills. Besides that, Farhan is also a talented singer who often has been praised for this talent. Here are some soundtracks from Farhan Akhtar's which were highly praised by the critics.

Farhan Akhtar's movies whose soundtracks were praised by critics and loved by fans

Also Read | Farhan Akhtar's Girlfriend Shibani Dandekar Puts On Her Chef Hat As She Cooks Pasta; Watch

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was one of the most loved travel films in Bollywood. The film's story was something that resonated well with the audience and therefore became a huge success. The soundtrack for the film was loved by fans and critics alike. The film won many accolades, including the Filmfare award for the Best Film, Best Supporting Actor, Best Dialogues and specifically Best Film Critics award as well.

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan's 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' And Other Films That Celebrate Life

Dil Chahta Hai

Farhan Akhtar did not act in this; however, he was the director, producer, and writer for it. Dil Chahta Hai was one of the most loved films in 2001 when it released and was a huge success. Dil Chahta Hai is one of the films by Farhan that won several awards, including a National award for the best feature film in Hindi. The film also won the Critics’ Choice award for best film at the Filmfare awards among several other accolades. The songs of these films are still loved by many fans.

Also Read | Farhan Akhtar’s 'Rock On' And Other Films Revolving Around The Story Of A Musical Band

Rock On!!

Farhan Akhtar’s debut film Rock On!! was a massive success in 2008. The actor managed to hit all the right emotions with his acting and spectacular voice in the film. He was highly praised by critics and fans loved to see him on screen. The songs of Rock On!! too became a huge hit and people still listen to the songs of this film. The film did not win a Filmfare award for best film, however, they did win a National Award for best feature film along with a Filmfare award for Best Debut.

Also Read | Farhan Akhtar's 'Rock On 2' And Other Sequels That Could Have Been Done Away With

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.