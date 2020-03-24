Farhan Akhtar's 'Rock On 2' And Other Sequels That Could Have Been Done Away With

A wide range of Bollywood blockbusters had a second part made with similar characters or similar premises. There have been a few sequels that did well at the box office owing to the well written and executed script. However, there were a few sequel films which should not have been made as the people were not keen on it. Here is a look at a list of sequels that could have been done away with.

Sequel films that did not work well at the box office

1. Rock On 2

Rock On 2 is a sequel film which released in the year 2016. The film was directed by Shujaat Saudagar while it starred actors like Farhan Akhtar, Purab Kohli, Arjun Rampal, and Shraddha Kapoor in pivotal roles. The first part of the film, Rock On!!, was a huge hit and is considered a classic in Farhan Akhtar’s film list. However, the sequel film could not do justice to the previous and hence also failed at the box office. According to Box Office India, Rock On 2 made only close to ₹14,41,00,000 with a budget of ₹45,00,00,000 while Rock On!! Made ₹35,00,00,000 with a budget of ₹19,00,00,000.

2. Student Of The Year 2

The first Student Of The Year was successful in making quite some amount of money as it was one of a kind high school romances of Bollywood. Student Of The Year 2, however, did not receive as much love as the previous part. Student Of The Year 2 was directed by Punit Malhotra and starred actors Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Ananya Panday in key roles. Student Of The Year was a huge hit at the box office as it made ₹85,22,00,000 while it had a budget of ₹59,00,00,000. Student of The Year 2, on the other hand, reportedly made only ₹14.02 crores with a budget of ₹65,00,00,000.

3. Welcome Back

Welcome is considered a classic comedy film with the most iconic characters like Majnu and Uday. This film has always had a special place in the hearts of the audience and hence recreating the film was not the best option. Welcome Back was a 2015 film which was directed by Anees Bazmee and starred actors like Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, and John Abraham in pivotal roles. The film was a semi-hit as it made ₹1,31,66,00,000 while its budget was ₹1,08,00,00,000 according to Box Office India. The previous part, Welcome, was a super hit as it made ₹98,76,00,000 while the budget was close to ₹48,00,00,000.

