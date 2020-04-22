Farhan Akhtar's 'Dil Dhadakne Do' And Other Films That Feature NRI Characters

Over the past few years, a wide range of films have been made on a variety of subjects and conflicts. There were a few films that featured Indian citizens coming back from abroad which affected their persona in the film. Here are a few films that featured characters that were Non-Resident Indian.

Films that featured NRI characters

1. Dil Dhadakne Do

Dil Dhadakne Do is a comedy-drama film released in the year 2015. The plot of this film revolves around a rich family that decides to go on a cruise with their friends and family for their anniversary. The film features Farhan Akhtar in the shoes of Sunny who works as a journalist abroad. Dil Dhadakne Do is directed by Zoya Akhtar who also contributed to the story of the film. It also stars actors like Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, and Ranveer Singh in key roles.

2. Namastey London

Namaste London is a romantic film released in the year 2007. The plot of the film revolves around two people, brought up in different backgrounds, being paired together for a marriage. Katrina Kaif’s character Jasmeet is someone who has been struggling to adjust in Punjab as she is born and brought up in London. Namastey London has been directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and jointly written by Suresh Nair and Ritesh Shah. It also stars Akshay Kumar and Rishi Kapoor in pivotal roles.

3. Patiala House

Patiala House is a drama film released in the year 2011. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a Sikh family which is settled in England. Akshay Kumar’s character in the film struggles to pursue his passion as his father does not approve of him playing for a country other than India. Patiala House has been directed by Nikkhil Advani who also contributed to the plot of the film. This film stars Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, and Anushka Sharma in pivotal roles.

