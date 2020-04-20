Farhan Akhtar's Photos With Other Bollywood Celebs Prove He Loves Socialising

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor Farhan Akhtar was last seen in The Sky is Pink along with his Dil Dhadkne Do co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor made his Bollywood debut in the year 2008 with Rock On and since then has delivered and produced many successful flicks. In a career span of more than a decade, Farhan has won several accolades and awards.

Apart from this, Farhan Akhtar is also an active social media user and keeps on posting pictures to keep his fans updated. The actor keeps on posting pictures with many Bollywood actors and friends which prove that he loves socialising. Take a look at these pictures of the Lucknow Central actor with several B-Town celebrities.

Farhan Akhtar's photos with other Bollywood actors

1. TBT to ZNMD days

2. A click with Don

3. The Sky is Pink selfie

4. Farhan Akhtar with the two megastars

5. Farhan with the Fukrey team

6. Farhan and Aishwarya in one frame

7. A unique wish for Ranveer on his birthday

8. Monochrome click of Farhan, Farah and Arjun

