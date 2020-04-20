Farhan Akhtar Strongly Condemns Shocking Palghar Mob Lynching, Demands Swift Justice

Farhan Akhtar recently took to Twitter to condemn the shocking mob lynching which happened in Palghar. Farhan mentioned that such kind of violence should have no place in our society. He also added that he hopes that the murderers are arrested as soon as possible.

Farhan Akhtar in the tweet mentioned that he strongly condemns the violence that took place in Palghar. He also added he feels sad about the 3 people who lost their lives. The actor then continued to add that mob rule should not have a place in our society. The actor, in conclusion, added that he hopes the murderers are arrested as soon and possible. Farhan Akhtar also wished that justice is delivered swiftly.

Strongly condemn the violence that took the lives of 3 people in Palghar. Mob rule should have no place in our society and I hope the murderers have been arrested and that justice is delivered swiftly. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) April 19, 2020

The brutal incident

A mob of around 200 villagers flouting all lockdown norms lynched three people, including two Hindu monks, in Maharashtra's Palghar on April 17 while the policemen seemed overpowered; the scenes of which went viral on social media and drew widespread condemnation and political commentary.

Reportedly, the two monks and their driver were travelling from Nashik to Surat, were lynched late on Thursday night in the Jawahar area of Palghar on the suspicion of being thieves. The mob started questioning them, abused and then assaulted them brutally with sticks, rods and stones.

CM Thackeray took to Twitter to assure the citizens of the government's action on the crime and also said that the government will not spare anyone who is responsible for the heinous crime. 110 have been arrested.

The Palghar incident has been acted upon. The police has arrested all those accused who attacked the 2 sadhus, 1 driver and the police personnel, on the day of the crime itself. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 19, 2020

Nobody guilty in this heinous crime and shameful act will be spared and they will be brought to justice in the strongest way possible. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 19, 2020

