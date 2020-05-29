Farhan Akhtar's Highest-rated Films On Rotten Tomatoes: From 'ZNMD' To 'Luck By Chance'

Farhan Akhtar is known for his acting and singing and has bagged numerous awards for his films in various capacities. Over the past few years, the actor has done films on a variety of subjects and genres. Take a look at Farhan Akhtar’s best performances in films that have received a very good rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar's Songs That Crossed Over 30 Million Views On YouTube

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Farhan Akhtar's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was a film based on friendship. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the comedy-drama film released in the year 2011. The plot of the film revolved around three best friends (Hrithik, Farhan and Abhay) getting together after ages to do a few adventure activities. While on the trip, the characters battled their fears and got out of their comfort zone by doing these adventure activities. The film was made on a budget of reportedly ₹550 million, and it managed to earn ₹1.53 billion at the box office. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara has earned a score of 91% on the Tomatometer.

ALSO READ: Watch Shibani Dandekar And Farhan Akhtar Recreate Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper's 'Shallow'

Karthik Calling Karthik

Actor, producer and scriptwriter Farhan Akhtar worked in the psychological thriller film titled Karthik Calling Karthik in the year 2010. In the movie, Farhan portrayed the role of Karthik Narayan opposite Deepika Padukone, who played the role of Shonali Mukherjee. The plot of the film was about Karthik, who is an introvert, and the various setbacks he faces in his life. However, one day, he receives a phone call from a stranger who promises to change his life. The movie did not perform well at the box office but is still considered as one of the most impressive films of Farhan Akhtar, and this is proved by the fact that it has earned a score of 80% on the Tomatometer.

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do: Behind-the-scenes Moments That Capture The Crew's Fun

Luck by Chance

Farhan Akhtar featured in another Zoya Akhtar-directed movie titled Luck By Chance. The film had Farhan Akhtar and Konkana Sen Sharma playing the lead role. Apart from the lead character, the film also featured Hrithik Roshan playing the role of Zafar Khan in a cameo appearance. The film received positive reviews from the critics, although it was not much of a success at the box office. The plot of the film revolved around a story about a boy who gets the chance to play the male lead role in a Bollywood film, and he can’t believe his luck. Farhan himself produced the film along with Ritesh Sidhwani, and it was released back on January 30, 2009. Luck By Chance has earned 80% on the Tomatometer.

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar’s 'Wazir' & Other Hindi Films Where Chess Was An Important Part Of The Story

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.