When Neha Kakkar Gave A Tribute To Singer Arijit Singh & Sang 'Tum Saath Ho'; Watch

Neha Kakkar is among the most celebrated singers of India. She has time and again given us some memorable tracks. Her last single Goa Wale Beach Pe with Aditya Naryan and Tony Kakkar broke the internet. In no time, the song crossed over millions of views and is on a record-breaking spree. In fact, Neha Kakkar recently won several awards at the Mirchi Music Awards in various categories as well.

Talking about Neha Kakkar's song, most of these tracks have topped the charts for weeks. Some of her smashing hits include Ladki Aankh Maare, Coca Cola Tu, O Saki Saki, Kala Chashma, Dheeme Dheeme, and the list is never-ending. Neha Kakkar is a singing sensation and is also known as the hit-machine for delivering back-to-back blockbuster hit tracks.

Watch Neha Kakkar singing 'Tum Saath Ho'

Recently, Neha Kakkar gave a ground-breaking performance at an Awards ceremony. She sang live and gave a tribute to her favourite artist Arijit Singh. Neha Kakkar sang numerous Arjit's melodious tracks but one song which simply won our hearts was none other than Tum Saath Ho from the movie Tamasha. Take a look at the video.

In this video, one can see Neha singing Tum Saath Ho with utmost passion. Tum Saath Ho is a soulful track originally sung by Alka Yagnik and music maestro Arijit Singh. It is one of the most iconic songs of the two singers. Neha Kakkar gave a new twist to it and sang it like her own. She was joined by her gang Kunal Pandit and Vibhor Parashar. The three sang Tum Saath Ho beautifully and the audience couldn't stop cheering for them. Neha Kakkar looked nothing short of a princess when she entered the stage, Neha wore a stunning off-shoulder red ensemble and opted for a curly hairdo.

Vibhor Parashar and Kunal Pandit featured in Indian Idol 10 as contestants, in which Neha Kakkar was one of the judges. Post the reality show, the three have done several shows together. In fact, there were rumours mills were doing the rounds about Neha Kakkar dating Vibhor Parashar, but the two always denied the allegations.

