Shraddha Kapoor: How Did The 'Aashiqui 2' Star Land Her First Major Role?

Shraddha Kapoor is today considered one of the most popular actors in the industry. She started off with the film Teen Patti in the year 2010 and since then has not looked back. Some of her most prominent films include Aashiqui 2, Ek Villian, Baaghi, ABCD 2, Stree, Chhichhore and Saaho. Shraddha Kapoor recently turned 33. Listed below are details on how the actor landed her first role:

READ:Shraddha Kapoor's Birthday: Best Goofy Pictures Of The 'Baaghi 3' Actor

How did Shraddha Kapoor land her first role?

READ:Shraddha Kapoor Birthday: Take Inspiration From The Diva To Style Your White Outfits

Shraddha Kapoor was first seen in the film Teen Patti. Later she was seen in Luv Ka The End in 2011 before bagging the lead role in the hit film, Aashiqui. In an interview a while ago, Shraddha Kapoor was asked how did she land her first role. Kapoor revealed that after college in Boston she came back to Mumbai. The producer of Teen Patti, Ambika Hinduja, spotted her on Facebook. The producer called her for a look test. She auditioned and got selected. That's how she got her first role after which she went ahead with Luv Ka The End and later with Aashique 2.

READ:Interesting Facts About Shraddha Kapoor & Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi' And 'Baaghi 3'; Read

The Stree actor also spoke about her schooling, parents, relationship status and much more. She said that she is most attached to her mom and that she has been her best friend. Shraddha further revealed how her mom has always made her feel that she could tell her anything from a very young age.

The Street Dancer 3D actor was asked about what role she would really like to do in future films. Kapoor said she would want to do a dance film as she has to dance once in two or three days all by herself in her room. For Shraddha Kapoor, dance is therapeutic and a necessity. One may even think that Kapoor's dream has come true as she has been a part of many dance films like ABCD 2, Street Dancer 3D, Stree, etc

READ:Shraddha Kapoor Receives A Pre-birthday Surprise During 'Baaghi 3' Promotions; Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.