Farhan Akhtar's 'Rock On!!' And Other Films That Were Based On Friendship

Many movies of Bollywood, featuring some talented actors, were based on friendship. Some examples include Farhan Akhtar’s Rock On!!, Ranbir Kapoor’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani, and more. Below we have listed down such Bollywood movies whose storyline revolved around the bond of friendship

Farhan Akhtar's Rock On!! and other movies that were based on friendship

Rock On!! (2008)

Farhan Akhtar’s Rock On was a movie based on four friends that reunited to relive their lives and college days. They really had a great time singing about their moments of glory in a Rock band. The way their friendship stood the test of time and appeared stronger after a stretch of confusion struck the group forms the crux of the story. Rock On!! also featured Arjun Rampal, Luke Kenny, and Prachi Desai. Rock On !! was a Abhishek Kapoor directorial released in the year 2008.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a romantic drama helmed by Ayan Mukerji, penned by Mukerji and Hussain Dalal. The story of the film revolved around a boy named Kabir and his three more friends Naina, Aditi, and Avi. The story of the film, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is based on their bond and unbreakable friendship. The movie displays how a person who has no friends in life is alone and true happiness in life can be found only when one's true friends are with them. This is one of the most popular Bollywood films based on friendship.

Queen (2014)

Queen stars Kangana Ranaut, Raj Kumar Rao, and Lisa Haydon. Rani, the role played by Kangana travels to Paris for her solo honeymoon after her fiancé dumps her and refuses to marry her. Kangana Ranaut finds a friend in Vijaya who gives her confidence to fight for her life and live it in her own way. Later in Amsterdam, the shy girl shares a room with three men in a hostel and then their friendship grows stronger. Rani shares an amazing bond with them which is liberating for her.

Fukrey Retruns (2017)

Fukrey Returns is a comedy-drama directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. The film stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Manjot Singh in the lead roles. Richa Chadda, Vishakha Singh, Priya Anand and Pankaj Tripathi play pivotal roles in the Fukrey Returns film. The story of the film is based on four idle boys and their quest to help each other to achieve their dreams of becoming rich.

