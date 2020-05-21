Farhan Akhtar's 'Luck By Chance' Was Zoya Akhtar's Directorial Debut; Read More Trivia

The Zoya Akhtar-directed movie Luck By Chance had Farhan Akhtar and Konkana Sen Sharma playing the main protagonists. The film also featured Hrithik Roshan playing the role of Zafar Khan in a special appearance. The film received positive reviews from the critics although it was not much of a success at the box office.

The plot of the film revolved around a story about a boy who gets the chance to play the male lead in a Bollywood film and he can’t believe his luck. The film was released on January 30, 2009. Keep reading to know some interesting facts and trivia for the film Luck By Chance.

Trivia for Farhan Akhtar's Luck By Chance

The writer/director Anurag Kashyap plays the role of a frustrated writer in the film.

Saif Ali Khan was initially signed for playing Farhan's role but due to his personal reasons, he opted out from the film.

Reportedly, Konkona Sen Sharma replaced Tabu in this film. The Andhadhun actor Tabu had some apprehensions about the story of the film and hence she wanted to make some changes in it. But Zoya Akhtar refused her request and simply replaced Tabu with Konkona.

The scene of Farhan and Konkona’s PGs were shot in the region of Bandra, Mumbai.

Some popular actors like Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerjee, Vivek Oberoi, Juhi Chawla, and Kareena Kapoor Khan made a cameo appearance.

Reportedly, the "paanch ka totka" dialogue by late Rishi Kapoor when offering money to Farhan is from his own life experience.

At the end of the title sequence of the movie, when the 'directed by' credit appears on the screen, a closed gate of a fictitious cinema hall named Kismet Talkies is shown. The hall is a reference to the director's shelved project which remained on hold for a long time.

On the work front

Farhan Akhtar was last seen in the film The Sky Is Pink along with Priyanka Chopra. The movie was an emotional drama based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary. For his next, Farhan will be seen in the film Toofan which is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The film will also have Isha Talwar, Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles.

