Farhan Akhtar's Short Film 'Positive' And Other Powerful Films On HIV/AIDS

Farhan Akhtar has created quite a name in the Hindi film industry as a successful actor, director, producer, and singer. He has also directed a short film, which was a part of the four-part short films of the AIDS Jaago campaign. This campaign was an initiative by Mira Nair's Mirabai Films, in association with an independent organisation named Avahan and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

In the movie Positive, Boman Irani plays the role of an AIDS patient, while Shabana Azmi portrays the role of his wife and Arjun Mathur is their son. Positive released in 2007. It was directed and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their production house called Excel Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Other movies that were on HIV\AIDS

Phir Milenge

Phir Milenge is a Bollywood drama film starring Abhishek Bachchan and Shilpa Shetty. The movie also has Salman Khan in an extended cameo role. Phir Milenge is said to be inspired by the American film Philadelphia. Shilpa Shetty was immensely praised for her role in this movie that even fetched her many award nominations.

My Brother… Nikhil

My Brother… Nikhil is a film that is set in Goa. The film released in the year 2005 and featured actors like Juhi Chawla, Sanjay Suri and Purab Kohli in lead roles. It is said to be based on the life of Dominic D'Souza. The movie is set up in the 90s when the awareness about HIV was not much in the country.

Nidaan

Nidaan is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and features acclaimed actors like Sanjay Dutt, Shivaji Satam, Reema Lagoo, Nisha Bains and Sunil Barve in the main roles. The movie Nidaan shows how a person contracted HIV/AIDS and tries to get appropriate treatment at the time when the term AIDS was quite new in the country.

Promo Image courtesy: Farhan Akhtar Instagram

