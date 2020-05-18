Farhan Akhtar's 'Lucknow Central' And Other Films Based On Prisoners

Farhan Akhtar is one of the renowned actors in Bollywood. He has acted in many films throughout his career and is praised for his acting and other skills that he portrays. One such movie where the actor was praised for his acting is Lucknow Central. It is based on Indian prisoners. This is not the first movie that is based on Indian prisoners; many movies over the years have been made with plotlines based on prisoners. Take a look at a list of movies based on Indian prisoners.

Films based on Indian prisoners

Lucknow Central

The prison film is directed by Ranjit Tiwari and bankrolled by Nikkhil Advani. The film stars Farhan Akhtar, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Gippy Grewal, Deepak Dobriyal, Rajesh Sharma and Inaamulhaq in lead roles. Farhan Akhtar played the role of Kishan Mohan Girhotra in the film. The plot of the movie is about Kishan Mohan Girhotra's dream to become a popular musician but he fails to achieve it. However, after an incident that occurs his life, he is able to achieve his dream in a novel way.

Jail

The 2009 film is directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. The plot of the movie is about Parag who lives a great life with his loved ones until one day he is falsely implicated and put in prison. Parag's role in the movie is played by Neil Nitin Mukesh. The movie also features Arya Babbar, Mugdha Godse and Manoj Bajpayee.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh

The plot of the story is about the life of Bhagat Singh. The film features Ajay Devgn as the titular character along with Sushant Singh, D. Santosh and Akhilendra Mishra as the other lead characters. The film won two National awards one for Best Feature Film in Hindi and another one for Best Actor for Ajay Devgn.

1971

The plot of the film is about six Indian prisoners who try to make the most daring escape from a Pakistani camp to the Indian border. The film is a true story based on the prisoners of the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. The cast of the film includes Manoj Bajpayee, Ravi Kishan, Chitaranjan Giri, Kumud Mishra, Manav Kaul, Deepak Dobriyal, Piyush Mishra and Vivek Mishra. This is also another Indian prisoner film that won National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

