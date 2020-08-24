Farhan Akhtar's Wazir Has Some Memorable Songs To Add To One's Playlist

Farhan Akhtar has given many spectacular films as an actor and as a director. According to his fans, some of his movies are definitely underrated irrespective of an impressive story plot and memorable performances. One such film of Farhan Akhtar is Wazir which released in the year 2016. Helmed by director Bejoy Nambiar, the film is a must-watch featuring two marvellous actors, Farhan Akhtar and Amitabh Bachchan. Take a look at some of the iconic and memorable songs of the movie Wazir.

Tere Bin

This song is a brilliant start for Wazir for which the Parineeta team of composer Shantanu Moitra and singers Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal paired up once again after 'Piyu Bole'. Vidhu Vinod Chopra is the lyricist for this soulful track which is quite easy on the ears. The sound of the song is quite classical for the film.

Tu Mere Paas

Ankit Tiwari steps in as a composer and singer for the song 'Tu Mere Paas' which is penned by Manoj Muntashir. This romantic melody is yet another soulful piece which can make you play it on repeat. The song is almost an unplugged version with hardly any instruments in the background.

Maula

Composer Shantanu Moitra gets another song to his name by putting together 'Maula'. The lyrics are penned by Swanand Kirkire with Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Maula is a Sufi track which has an extended 'alaap' to it which leads to a rhythmic outing with Javed Ali leading the charge. Though strictly situational, this song is a must-add to the film's narrative.

Tere Liye Mere Kareem

Next is a haunting track titled Tere Liye Mere Kareem which arrives at a crucial juncture. Prashant Pillai steps in as a composer and also partners with Gagan Baderiya for this track. The song has a thumping appeal to it. Written by Turaz, the song also consists of western arrangements which add a special effect to it.

Khel Khel Mein

The track 'Khel Khel Mein' is a fusion of Western-Indian classical music put together by composer Advaita. Though there are many lines (written by Abhijeet Deshpande) that one hears in the voice of Amitabh Bachchan (who is narrating, and not singing this one here), it intrigues one enough to wonder what truly is in store for the audience once they watch Wazir.

Atrangi Yaari

Sung by Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar, the song has a guitar strumming which can make your mood. The song is a sweet friendship song by Rochak Kohli. Gurpreet Saini and Deepak Ramola pen the lyrics of Atrangi Yaari.

