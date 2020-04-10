Fascinating Trivia About Richa Chadha's ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur’ That One Should Know

Richa Chaddha is one of the finest actors to have set foot in the Hindi film industry. She rose to popularity after the massive success of Anurag Kashyap directorial Gangs of Wasseypur. The two-part film series was loosely based on the coal mafia based in Dhanbad, Jharkhand. The film depicts the story of Sardar Khan (Manoj Bajpayee) and his journey of vengeance which spans across three generations. The film will forever remain a cult classic of Bollywood. From the storyline to the soundtracks, the film had everything which can lead one to be a successful hit at the box-office. Take a look at some of the fascinating trivia about Gangs of Wasseypur.

Some interesting facts about Gangs of Wasseypur

Despite having worked together for films like Satya, Shool and Kaun, director Anurag Kashyap and Manoj Bajpayee hadn’t been on talking terms for a while. But Anurag was certain to cast Manoj in the film and he called him. Interestingly, Major agreed instantly.

Many of the scenes of Vipin Sharma who played the role of Ehsaan Qureshi in the movie were shot at original butcher markets with the mud around being mixed with blood and body parts of animals.

Anurag Kashyap and his team quit meat for a brief time after the shoot. This is because, during the shoot, they witnessed over 60 buffaloes and camels being butchered right in front of their eyes.

It was Manoj Bajpayee who recommended Jaideep Alhawat to Anurag Kashyap for the role of Shahid Khan in the film.

Kashyap was having a tough time in picking the right place for Sardar Khan’s house. Later, he decided to shoot the scenes in a house where his brother Abhinav was born and the two had spent their childhood.

The film also features Anurag’s assistant directors Vasan Bala and Shlok Sharma.

Kashyap lost his Chief Assistant Director Sohil Shah after an accident that took place on the sets of this movie.

The film happens to be Bollywood’s first commercial film to feature at the Cannes Film Festival in the Director’s Fortnight segment in the year 2012.

Interestingly, Vicky Kaushal was an assistant director to Anurag in this movie.

