On World Health Day, Richa Chadha Opens Up About Her Anxiety Issues And Ways To Tackle It

Richa Chadha recently took to Instagram to share a picture of hers in a messy hair sitting with her legs crossed and eyes closed. In the picture, one can also notice a few candles next to her. Seems like the actor was indulging in some mediation to free her mind from negativity. Along with the picture, Richa Chadha also opened up about her mental health.

The actor revealed that the picture that she posted was captured by her brother. She also went on to say that during the first week of the lockdown, she had been waking up with anxiety. She would wake up instantly check the number of deaths and feel extremely sad. She also went on to say that she keeps worrying about the migrant labourers, daily wagers and the homeless people.

Richa Chadha also went on to say that she makes it a point to wake up and meditate every day and is watching some comedy to brighten up her mood. She also went on to say that as today is 'World Health Day' and many people will talk about coronavirus, as they should but this lockdown, self-isolating and social distancing is not going to be easy for anyone. She also went on to share a few links in her comment section that she watches to keep her mind occupied.

Lastly, she also said that the virus has reminded her that no matter how ‘separate’ one thinks they are, everyone will always stay connected and fragile. She also asked her fans if they are taking good care of their mind and body. Check out the picture below.

