Richa Chadha's Most Stunning Looks In Saree That You Must Check Out

Richa Chadda began her career as a model and then she moved to theatre. She received her training under Barry John. Richa acted in the critically acclaimed movie Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! as the character of Dolly. Both the movie and her role were highly appreciated. She was later cast by Anurag Kashyap for his movies Gangs of Wasseypur - Part 1 and Gangs of Wasseypur - Part 2 wherein she plays the pivotal character of Nagma Khatoon in the narrative. She is also known for her unique style and fashion sense. Here are Richa Chadha's photos in sarees that you must check out:

Richa Chadha's saree looks

Recently at the Umang Awards 2020, Richa looks stunning in her white coloured saree. She was wearing Ahilya’s fine silver jewellery for the show. She styled her look by carrying an iconic lovetobag brand round clutch which twinned perfectly with her saree. She completed her look by wearing a small round bindi on her forehead.

This was a floral outfit printed saree by Radhika. Her hair was styled by the famous stylish Jagdish Awasthi. She is carrying a black coloured zhola twinning on saree’s blouse. Richa looks stunning with a small bindi on her forehead.

A Neeta Lulla fashioned rose pink coloured saree looks incredible on Richa. She posted her photos on Instagram wearing Ambrus earrings and Ritika Bhasin Gupta’s ring. Richa was styled by Who Wore What When stylist Pranay Jaitly and Shounak Yatin Amonkar. Richa captioned her photo in the regional Hindi language – Meri Photo.

