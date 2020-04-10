Richa Chadha Opens Up About Veganism And Why It's A Smart Choice

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha is one of the divas who never hesitate from expressing her opinions. The bold actor loves to live her life on her own terms. A vegetarian-turned vegan, she has been about her switch to a plant-based diet and her eating disorder. In an interview with an entertainment portal, the star opened up about her vegan journey. Here is everything about Richa Chadha’s vegan diet and why she thinks that veganism is a smart choice for everyone.

How did veganism happen for Richa Chadha?

Richa Chadha reportedly said that she has always been a vegetarian and was slowly getting sick of diary products. The actor realised that today’s dairy industry functions very differently in terms of numbers and mass productions. Hence, it wasn’t difficult for her to make the decision of turning in to a vegan.

How Richa Chadha knew the reality of the dairy product?

Richa Chadha revealed that she is aware of the situation by watching documentaries, looking around and doing her own research. The actor further added that it is one of the leading causes of pollution in the world and vast areas of land are being cleared to make room for more grazing land for cattle. It is increasing the rate of global warming, disturbing the atmosphere and causing climate change and hence she decided to give it up, Richa Chadha added.

What was tough for Richa Chadha while making the transition?

The difficult part for Richa Chadha was reportedly to give up consuming items like cheese and butter. It became tougher for her when the diva travelled. However, according to her, her overall health improved with enhancing her skin and hair texture. That is why Richa Chadha thinks that everyone should make the switch because it is much lighter on your system.

Does Richa Chadha consume plant-based milk or cheese and how she manages her diet while travelling?

Richa Chadha admitted that she consumes soy milk and almond milk. But she uses any kind of milk only when she wants to have tea. The diva loves tea and reportedly tends to miss consuming it. The diva further added that it isn’t difficult to manage things while she travels as she can always have bread, rice and veggies. Richa Chadha also added that one has to be a little prepared because they have lesser options.

How Richa Chadha manages her diet while shooting?

Richa Chadha revealed that when she is shooting, she has to manage her food consciously. The actor often carries nuts, supplements, and protein. She has to be careful because most vegetarian foods have cheese in it; hence, she has to plan way ahead, said Richa Chadha.

