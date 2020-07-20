Fashion Cues From Urvashi Rautela And Deepika Padukone To Flaunt Thigh-slit Dress

Bollywood celebrities often opt for elegant high-slit outfits from their designer couture for red carpet events and movie promotions. The Padmaavat actor, Deepika Padukone has an impeccable fashion sense and often opts for thigh-slits gowns and outfits for her public appearances. In the same way, Urvashi Rautela also makes sure that her style and fashion appearances make heads turn whenever she steps out. The Sanam Re actor too loves to wear thigh-slit outfits. So, here are some important fashion cues you can take from the two stylish divas if you want to flaunt a thigh-slit outfit-

Deepika Padukone and Urvashi Rautela give out fashion cues to style thigh-slit attires-

Deepika Padukone wore this dazzling thigh-slit attire for her red carpet look when she made her Hollywood debut with Vin Diesel’s “xXx: Return of Xander Cage. She walked the red carpet in a beautiful look put together by the designers, Monisha Jaising and Shaleen Nathani. Deepika Padukone wore a thigh-high slit trail skirt, which was a pleated flowy military green and olive hues one.

The Piku actor paired her stunning skirt with an embellished bodice and matching bomber jacket in black that made her look more graceful. Deepika accessorised her tube patterned bow-style bralette with those olive green fringe earrings and bare neck. A Balmain belt, Misho rings and black lacy heels complimented Deepika’s dazzling thigh-slit look. She completed her look with a side-parted sleek bun, smokey eyes, and nude brown lips. Take a look at her in this impeccable look-

Urvashi Rautela donned a stunning maroon thigh-slit attire for her trip to Vienna for the launch of a leading Magazine in Austria. She donned this lacy maroon high-slit outfit strikingly which had beautiful embellishments all over it. The dress worn by Urvashi Rautela was a body-fit outfit which flaunted her well-maintained belly and long dazzling legs.

The shimmery thigh-slit outfit was paired with delicate accessories which included, diamond-studded rings, earring, and bracelet. On the back of the stunning dress was just amazing with criss-cross lacy design. Along with a dazzling back, the dress also had a plunging deep neckline. Urvashi Rautela complimented her look with heavy nude make up and brown glossy lips with beautifully applied eyeliner. The actor completed her look with high heel bellies and side-parted wavy locks.

