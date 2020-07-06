Take Fashion Cues From Urvashi Rautela On How To Style Thigh-slit Gowns; See Pics

Urvashi Rautela is currently busy with the online promotions of her upcoming OTT release, Virgin Bhanupriya. The release date of this digital comedy-drama is July 16, 2020, on Zee 5. Urvashi Rautela is well-known for popular fashion statements and bold sartorial choices. The Great Grand Masti actor never fails to experiment with new looks and make heads turn with each apparel she picks. So, let’s take some fashion cues from Urvashi on how to rock a stylish thigh-slit gown.

Urvashi Rautela’s thigh-slit looks to get inspired by

Urvashi has donned a sequined high thigh-slit gown in this picture. Her attire is a combination of black, pink, and silver coloured floral design which has a detailed V-neck. Along with a stylish dress she opted for long silver earrings and side-parted frizzy open hair. Urvashi rounded her look with glossy lips and smokey eyes along with cream stilettoes.

The Sanam Re actor is wearing a long flowy thigh-slit gown for an award function. She is slaying this look with one-sided off-shoulder pattern and a plunging neck-line. Her gown has detailed glass embellishments and heavy work on her waistline. Along with a side-partitioned wavy hair look she opted for an ethnic diamond studded long earrings, delicate bracelet, with rings. Urvashi Rautela completed her high thigh-slit look with nude hues of make-up.

In this look, Urvashi is wearing a tube neckline high thigh-slit gown. Her stunning black outfit has a long floor-length pattern. She paired her attire with accessories such as rings, bracelet and big diamond-studded earrings. Urvashi Rautela completed her look with a perfect hairdo, silver wedge heels, and on-point makeup.

In this picture, Urvashi is wearing a shimmery cloth gown which has a pretty thigh-slit pattern. Her dress has a detailed bow on her neck and waist which is focusing on her designer piece. The actor’s dress has a statement sleeve and she paired it with a satin plunging neckline inner. Along with rose gold belly heels and emerald earrings, she completed her look with loose curls.

Urvashi Rautela donned this outfit very beautifully which is a pink thigh-slit gown. Her dress has different sleeves pattern on each side with a cut on the waistline. Urvashi flaunted her diamond-studded designer necklace. Matching with her neckpiece, the actor wore similar earrings and also combined it with a bracelet and ring. She completed her pink look with stunning silver belly heels, puffed hairstyle and pink glossy lips.

