Fashion Face Off: Urvashi Rautela Vs Divya Khosla Kumar In Dazzling Black Thigh-slit Dress

Urvashi Rautela is well-known for her popular fashion statements and bold sartorial choices. The Great Grand Masti actor never fails to experiment with new looks and make heads turn with each apparel she picks. Looking at Urvashi Rautela’s Instagram handle, it is observed that she loved to wear thigh-slit gowns. Fans also get inspired and take fashion cues from Urvashi on how to rock in a stylish thigh-slit gown.

Divya Khosla Kumar is another famous actor, known for her Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi song which released a couple of months before. She will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India. The upcoming film also stars Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles.

Divya is an amazing actor with great fashion sense and amazing looks. Divya Khosla Kumar's fashion choices and the outfits that she dons at each event and public appearance are super stylish. The two Bollywood actors Urvashi Rautela and Divya Khosla Kumar recently astounded in black dresses that featured a dazzling thigh-slit. Check out this fashion face-off between the duo and decide who styled the look better-

Urvashi Rautela v/s Divya Khosla Kumar in a thigh slit dress-

In this look, Urvashi is wearing a tube neckline high thigh-slit gown. Her stunning black outfit has a long floor-length pattern. She paired her dazzling attire with accessories such as rings, bracelet and big diamond-studded earrings. Urvashi Rautela’s look with perfect tresses tied in a stylish bun along with those blingy silver wedge heels looked simply gorgeous.

The actor's on-point makeup rounded off the look with glossy lips and nude hues. Have a look at Urvashi Rautela in this ultra-thigh-high slit dress-

Divya Khosla Kumar wore this black off-shoulder dresses with thigh-high slits. Her dress had a dazzling high-slit with statement puffed-full sleeves and a detailed black belt around the waist. Divya Khosla Kumar opted for side-parted sleek open hair and stylish beige pumps to compliment her look. She accessorised he look with minimal accessories that comprised of diamond-studded earrings while keeping her neck unadorned. So, here is her picture of rocking a thigh-slit gown, take a look-

