Ranveer Singh & Janhvi Sported The Same Purple Sweatshirt; Who Wore It Better?

Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor are two of the Bollywood actors who are known for their acting as well as their excellent fashion sense. While Ranveer Singh is amongst the Bollywood male actors who is known for his eccentric and unique style of dressing, Jahnvi, on the other hand, is often seen donning chic, comfy and attainable clothing. Here is a throwback to the time when the two actors sported the same design of purple sweatshirt a year ago.

Ranveer Singh in the purple sweatshirt with white framed goggles

Last year around March, both Ranveer and Janhvi were spotted wearing the same design of sweatshirt within a span of 24 hours. The two wore the same purple sweatshirt which had a big red graphic print on it. While Ranveer Singh looked dapper sporting the cool purple sweatshirt, he didn't forget to accessorise his look with a quirky white-framed sunglasses and a grey bucket hat. He wore a contrasting print with the purple sweatshirt as he wore a leopard print pant beneath the sweatshirt.

Jahnvi Kapoor in the purple sweatshirt & ripped jeans

Janhvi Kapoor wore the purple oversized sweatshirt which she paired with distressed blue jeans and white sneakers. She completed her look with her classic Louis Vuitton bag which she often carries. While for her hairstyle, she has middle parted her hair and kept it loose while she seemed to have gone makeup-free in this outfit.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be seen in an upcoming sports drama film '83. The film is based on the events that occurred during the World Cup of 1983. Actor Ranveer Singh will be playing the role of Kapil Dev, while Deepika Padukone will be seen as his wife Romi Bhatia Dev, in the film. Apart from '83, Ranveer Singh also has Sooryavanshi and Jayeshbhai Jordaar in his upcoming releases.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor who was last seen in the OTT release of her film Gunjan Saxena alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Manav Vij. She has 2 more movies in her kitty. While her movie Roohi Afzana is already in post-production, she also has Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan as well.

Promo Image courtesy: Janhvi Kapoor & Ranveer Singh Instagram

