Janhvi Kapoor And Sister Khushi Set Up A Home Studio; Post Quirky Pics Amidst Work

Actor Janhvi Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a sweet moment that she had with family while working from home. She posted a picture of her sister, Khushi Kapoor, while they were having a shoot session at home. Khushi could be seen giving out a quirky pose while she was being clicked for the story. Janhvi Kapoor has lately been experimenting with her pictures as well with useful editing apps.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor’s fun shoot

Actor Janhvi Kapoor recently took to Instagram stories to share a quirky and adorable picture of sister Khushi. In the picture posted, Khushi Kapoor can be seen posing with her leg lifted up, while she lies down on a pink sheet. The pink sheet has been put to give the pictures a good background and to hide the basic walls. The sheet has been stuck to the wall using a few pieces of tape so that it stays in place. The sisters have set up a ring light along with the phone standee, while they indulge in a photoshoot at home.

Khushi Kapoor is seen dressed in a pair of patchwork jeans which has been paired with a black shirt. She can also be seen with matching casual black shoes with block heels and little black purse that go well with the full sleeve top. Khushi Kapoor is spotted with a bright smile across her face while she lies down with the support of her right elbow and holds her leg up quirkily.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has added a small note explaining what is happening in the picture on her social media story. She has mentioned how they cannot go to the studio at the moment and hence they made a small setup to get the work done at home. Have a look at the creative yet funny picture on Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram here.

Janhvi Kapoor previously uploaded a bunch of pictures that she edited herself while being at home. She mentioned with the pictures that she had found a new editing app and hence had been putting forth her creativity. In the pictures, she had added a few enhancing filters and taglines, adding beauty to the clicks. Have a look at the pictures here.

Image Courtesy: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

