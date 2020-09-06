Ranveer Singh's Character Has Had A Tragic End In These Three Consecutive Films

Ranveer Singh has impressed his fans with his versatility and his onscreen as well as off-screen energy. Critics and his fans always look forward to his performances in films. Many of Ranveer Singh’s versatile roles haven’t allowed his characters to stay alive in many movies. Throughout his career, the Gully Boy actor has died many times in his films. He has had three consecutive onscreen deaths in his film career. Here are the three back-to-back films that showcased the death of Ranveer Singh's character.

Lootera (2013)

Lootera is based on author O. Henry’s 1907 short story The Last Leaf. The film is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and stars Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles. The plot revolves around Pakhi played by Sonakshi Sinha who falls in love with an archaeologist named Varun played by Ranveer Singh, who visits her house.

However, Varun is living dual lives and ends up breaking her heart. The film has a slow place, good chemistry between the two actors and a tragic ending. In the end, Varun is shot dead by the police.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013)

Ranveer Singh was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the first time. It was Ranveer Singh's first film with Deepika Padukone. It is a tragic love story starring both the actors in the lead. The movie is based on Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet and is about Ram and Leela who are from two different clans that are rivals. They realise that the only way to stop the bloodshed between their clans, Rajari and Sanera, is to sacrifice their own lives. In the end, Ram and Leela shoot each other. The film did really well at the box office and Ranveer and Deepika’s performances were praised by critics.

Gunday (2014)

Gunday written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar is an action thriller. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Irrfan Khan in the lead roles. The film is set in the 1970s and 80s and is a story about two best friends who fall in love with a cabaret dancer. Both the characters have been together since their childhood and faced lots of challenges during the India-Bangladesh partition.

As the plot thickens, the two start having misunderstandings and rivalry because of Nandini, the cabaret dancer. In the end, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor die as they get shot by Nandini and the police. Gunday received positive reviews and performed moderately well at the box office.

