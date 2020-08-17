Ileana D'Cruz Vs Neha Sharma; Who Slays The Pant-suit With Brassiere Combination Better?

Fashion face-offs have become quite common in recent times. Bollywood divas are bound to sport the same or similar outfits at various events. Likewise, stylists are also bound to get inspired by each other’s style. The two Bollywood actors who were seen in a similar outfit were Ileana D’Cruz and Neha Sharma. Take a look at their pictures:

Fashion Face-off: Ileana D’Cruz vs Neha Sharma

Ileana D’Cruz

While promoting her recently released film Pagalpanti, Ileana treated fans to pictures in sultry poses. The Barfi! actor set the temperature soaring high in a pastel bralette which she paired with a stunning matching velvet blazer. She flaunted her abs by keeping the blazer buttons open. The actor rocked the all-pastel look and teamed a stunning outfit with a pair of baggy pants.

The Phata Poster Nikla Hero actor accessorised her outfit with a couple of statement rings. She opted to wear a pair of transparent peep toes with her all-pink ensemble. Moreover, her make-up game was also looking good, which featured pink lips, fluttery eyelashes, bright highlighter on cheekbones and soft pink eye make-up. Keeping her tresses open, the actor gave major fashion goals to her fans.

Neha Sharma

A few months back, Neha Sharma attended an event wearing a white bralette with a matching cord set from the label, A Humming Way. The actor with a toned body, cute smile and innocent looks, gave her outfit a blend of classic and contemporary. The Crook actor took to a geometric plunging neckline by layering it with a white longline shrug. She teamed up her attire with matching high waist pants. Her wavy hair with side parting and delicate hoops from Ayana jewellery blended well with her amazing looks. The Solo actor sealed the deal with subtle glam which featured prominent eyebrows, nude eyes and pink lips.

What's next for the actors?

On the work front, Ileana D’Cruz is gearing up for her upcoming film, The Big Bull opposite Abhishek Bachchan. Directed by Kookie Gulati, the film is based on the real incidents of the financial market which took place between 1980 and 1990. The film also has actor Samir Soni in a prominent role.

On the other hand, Neha will be next seen in Bejoy Nambiar directorial Taish which will feature Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh and Harshvardhan Rane in the lead.

