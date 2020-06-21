On Father's Day, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Cherishes Memories Of Her 'superhero' Rishi Kapoor

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has only love and a lifetime of memories of her late father, Rishi Kapoor whom she remembers fondly on the occasion of father's day on June 21. She shared a heartwarming throwback photo of her parents and captioned it, "Happy Father’s Day papa ! I miss you love you always ! â¤ï¸". The photo and Riddhima's tribute to her father induces nostalgia for the legendary screen icon who passed away on April 30 this year.

In an interview with a leading national daily ahead of Father's Day, Riddhima opened up about some cherished memories of her father and spoke about the kind of man he was. She shared that despite the stardom, Rishi Kapoor was a selflessly loving and dedicated father who knew her and Ranbir inside out. Riddhima revealed that Rishi Kapoor's world revolved around his family and that the mandatory family lunches or dinners and the Sunday movie dates were extremely important to him.

She shared that among the many things Ranbir and she had learned from their 'superhero' was to be fair, humble, kind and independent. He always believed that besides being a warm-hearted, caring, loving and nurturing human being, one must know how to express oneself and speak one’s mind fearlessly. With endless gratitude for her 'best friend, greatest mentor, motivation and deepest roots', Riddhima said that her father Rishi Kapoor's knowledge and experiences are the irreplaceable life lessons that she chooses to live by.

Riddhima also shared many pictures through her Instagram stories of all the father figures who surround her--including her husband Bharat Sahni as well as brother Ranbir Kapoor who dote on her daughter Samara. She posted an adorable picture from her childhood and expressed through the caption that she loves it the most. She also shared an emotional note for her dad and captioned it, "We celebrate you everyday".

Riddhima Kapoor has been standing by, like a rock, for her mother Neetu Kapoor and brother Ranbir ever since her father, and veteran actor, Rishi Kapoor breathed his last at a hospital in Mumbai on April 30. The actor succumbed to his battle against blood cancer after undergoing treatment for it in the US for about two years.

