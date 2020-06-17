Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Confesses She Fights With Brother Ranbir Kapoor 'all The Time'

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been quite active on social media lately and she recently indulged in an online interactive session with fans, in which the star kid mentioned that she fights with Ranbir Kapoor ‘all the time’. As seen in the picture shared on her Instagram handle, one curious fan enquired Riddhima if she still fights with Ranbir Kapoor. Replying to the hilarious query, Sahni wrote: “All the time” with some emojis. Take a look:

Apart from that, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni tried to answer many questions related to her fitness regimes, healthy lifestyle and mom Neetu Kapoor. Many fans enquired about Neetu Kapoor’s health, to which Riddhima Kapoor Sahni replied that Neetu Kapoor is doing fine. Riddhima, who was quarantined with her family in Delhi, arrived in Mumbai, post Rishi Kapoor's tragic demise to be on her mother's side. Actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last at HN Reliance Hospital after being admitted there on the previous day of his demise. The actor passed away after a two-year-long battle with cancer and reportedly had his wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor by his side at the time of his tragic death.

Recently, Rishi Kapoor’s wife, actor Neetu Singh shared an unseen family picture on social media with a wish. Actor Neetu Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle to share an unseen throwback picture of her family, which features Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhimma Sahni, Samara Sahni and the late Rishi Kapoor. In the picture, Rishi Kapoor can be seen flashing a big smile at the camera, while Neetu Singh is seen posing in a stripped jump-suit.

What's next for Ranbir?

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will also be seen with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in the much-anticipated, Brahmastra. Brahmastra is reportedly a three-part film and the first part is expected to hit the theatres in 2020. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the makers of Brahmastra have also managed to rope in South Indian actor Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in a prominent role. The movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar. The actor also has Shamshera under his belt, which chronicles the story of an Indian dacoit from 1800. Helmed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.

