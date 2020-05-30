Riddhima Kapoor shares an endearing pic of Rishi Kapoor, says 'love you papa'

Ever since veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor has been on a throwback spree. Riddhima has been treating fans with several priceless and classic pictures of her father and family on social media. Recently, the doting daughter shared a portrait picture of the late legendary actor along with a famous quote by Maya Angelou on “great soul,' to mark one month anniversary of the actor.

Riddhima Kapoor shares a throwback picture of father Rishi Kapoor

Riddhima took to her Instagram page and shared a beautiful snap of the Bobby actor where he can be seen smiling while posing for the camera. While captioning the post, she shared a quote by Maya Angelou on great souls. The quote is all about pure souls which never dies and binds everyone together. At last, she concluded the post and wrote, “We love you, papa.”

Apart from this, as Rishi Kapoor's death clocks one month on May 30, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a beautiful family picture with Rishi Kapoor and penned down an emotional note. She wrote, "Say not in grief: 'He is no more but live in thankfulness that he was- Hebrew Proverb. One month today, We miss you." As seen in the picture, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima, Bharat, Rishi Kapoor and Samara are all smiles, posing for the camera.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor’s death had plunged the Bollywood industry into a state of gloom and despair. Actor Rishi Kapoor, 67, passed away on April 30, 2020, in Mumbai. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was also seen attending her father’s prayer meet a few weeks back.

