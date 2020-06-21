Father's Day: Here's what Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgn, others wrote for dads

The day to express love for fathers, was celebrated with fanfare by stars of the film industry. Twitter and Instagram were filled with posts throughout Sunday on Father’s Day. Some posted their recent pictures and many went down memory lane to share snaps from when they were little to convey their love.

B-Town Father’s Day

Hema Malini shared a black-and-white snap with her father and how she was ‘teary’ hearing the song about parting ways with someone who never returns.

Anil Kapoor shared his ‘favourite pictures’ of his father Surinder Kapoor including when he was felicitated by Yash Chopra, ‘a memorable event' and him enjoying with Dev Anand and Shammi Kapoor.

The actor called him ‘humble, shy, loyal with a lot of self respect, extremely handsome’ and ‘always towering’ over them to make sure they ‘did the right thing! The Nayak star called him his ‘greatest inspiration’ as he missed him extra on Father's Day.

Ajay Devgn shared a monochrome snap of a light-hearted moment with his late father, veteran action director Veeru Devgn, from a boxing ring. The actor wrote how the loved ones are always close and don’t leave us.

Alia Bhatt marked the occasion with a silhouette of hers and Mahesh Bhatt and wrote how the veteran director was her ‘friend’, ‘rock’, ‘air’ and ‘water’ and how she could never understand one person taking so many roles. Calling him her ‘special special beautiful daddy’, she conveyed her gratitude and love for him.

Priyanka Chopra shared photos of her father, Ashok Chopra and father-in-law Kevin Jonas singing and how the actor and husband Nick Jonas inherited those skills.

Cousin Parineeti also posted a video of her father, Pawan Chopra singing and how she was proud to be his female version’ and she, along with her brothers, being proud of being “Chopra Sahab ke bacche”!

Shraddha Kapoor looked super cute as a kid with Shakti Kapoor as she called him ‘rock, strength, support.’ The actor wished her ‘precious Bapu’ Father’s Day greetings by sending her love and gratitude.

Shahid Kapoor was all smiles with Pankaj Kapur as he wrote how being a father himself he could now understand what the veteran actor had done for him, thanking the senior for ‘everything.’

Vicky Kauhal wrote that his mother said he was a ’carbon copy’ of his father, veteran stunt director Sham Kaushal, as they posed similarly.

Tiger Shroff sent love to his father Jackie Shroff, with similar look of the latter from his younger days.

Kartik Aaryan expressed pride on being ‘doctor saab ka ladka’ as his father exults over being called ‘Kartik’s father’ at an awards show.

Disha Patani shared a selfie with her ‘superhero’ to convey her greetings.

Kriti Sanon posted adorable pictures as a child with her ‘favourite man.’

Farhan Akhtar posted Javed Akhtar’s poem about a child learning from his father to wish him.

Sidharth Malhotra posted a throwback snap with his father and another a recent one, sending the ‘captain of the ship’ a ‘virtual hug’.

Sonu Sood shared a snap with his father and another a sketch of his childhood pic with his parents to convey how much he missed holding his hand, his hug and the scooter rides with him.

Karisma Kapoor poked fun at hers and Randhir Kapoor’s ‘dotty’ clothes when she was a child to send her love.

