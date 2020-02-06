Fatima Sana Shaikh And Rajkummar Rao Take An E-rickshaw Ride In New Still From 'Ludo'

Director Anurag Basu, whose last film was the 2017 film Jagga Jasoos, is currently filming his upcoming dark comedy film Ludo. The film features actors Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra and Pankaj Tripathi. With what seems like an anthology of four stories, the film reportedly has a segment that has actors Rajkummar Rao and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead.

Fatima Sana Shaikh shared a new still from the film earlier on Wednesday through her Instagram account. The photograph had Rajkummar Rao and Fatima taking a ride in an e-rickshaw as it showed them as an ordinary small-town couple. Stree actor Rajkummar could be seen in a printed T-shirt and pants while Dangal girl Fatima wore simple Indian wear.

Have a look:

Read | Mumbai Police's smart way to curb honking wins B-Town; Rajkummar, others term it 'awesome'

However, Fatima Sana Shaikh deleted the post later for unknown reasons but it certainly roused the interest of the netizens for the next interesting film by Barfi! fame Anurag Basu. Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao had shared an unbelievable picture of himself on January 1 as he wished his fans a happy new year.

The National Award-winning actor took to his Instagram and shared two pictures of himself - one, where he cross-dresses and looks absolutely unrecognizable dressed as a lady and two, where he is in a retro mode sitting on a bike.

Take a look:

Read | Rajkummar Rao, Akshay Kumar & other Bollywood actors who crossdressed in films

About Ludo

Anurag took to Instagram to share the title, release date and first poster of the movie. "Let's play #Ludo! In cinemas, 24th April, 2020," he wrote alongside the poster of the film. Last year there were reports that probably Ludo is a sequel to Basu's Life in a Metro but he had then clarified and said, "It has multiple plots, but it is not a sequel to Life In A… Metro. The genre and story are totally different and fresh."

Take a look at the poster here:

Read | Anurag Basu’s 'Ludo' has been pushed again due to Aditya Roy Kapur’s 'Malang'?

Produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, the movie centers on unavoidable jeopardies of life and has four different stories set in a quintessential Indian metro. The film will release in theaters on April 24, 2020.

Read | Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra to star in Anurag Basu's Ludo

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.