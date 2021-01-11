Fatima Sana Shaikh Celebrates 29th Birthday In 'Rajasthani Style' On Sets Of Upcoming Film

Fatima Sana Shaikh brought in her 29th birthday celebration with work on the sets of her next film with Anil Kapoor. With a full Rajasthani style celebration, Fatima cut the cake with the team of her upcoming film as she had a fun working birthday. Choreographer Mukti Mohan took to her Instagram to post a few videos from the celebration in which we can see the birthday girl cutting her cake with a sword, in keeping with the Rajasthani style celebration as she feeds a piece to her co-star Anil Kapoor. Watch the video here:

Fatima Sana Shaikh's birthday was celebrated with aplomb on the sets of her upcoming untitled film which is also set to star Anil Kapoor. Along with her cast and crew, Fatima was surrounded by men in traditional outfits of Rajasthan as they entered with their loud dhol in the middle of a beautiful garden with her cake placed on a table at the centre. She is then seen wielding a Rajasthani sword and then cutting the cake and feeding a piece to co-star Anil Kapoor. The celebrations took place at the Rawla Narlai Luxury Hotel in Narlai, Rajasthan.

More about Fatima Sana Shaikh's new movie

According to Filmibeat, Fatima Sana Shaikh's movies include her role in Nitish Tiwari's Dangal (2016) as wrestler Geeta Phogat. She had starred as a child artist in the films Chachi 420 and One 2 Ka 4. She also starred in Aamir Khan starrer Thugs of Hindostan (2018). Her quite underrated work is on television where Shaikh was seen in the TV soap Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo in which she played the character of Suman. She was also seen in the show Ladies Special in which she played the daughter of one of the female leads.

The actress wrapped 2020 quite successfully with 2 releases back to back during the Diwali weekend including one of the first theatre releases since the lockdown eased with Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari and the Anurag Basu Netflix film Ludo. She will next be seen in the upcoming films Bhoot Police directed by Pawan Kirpalani tentatively releasing on August 2021 and also the sequel to Life In A Metro (2007), which will also be directed by Anurag Basu.

Delivering new, unique and unseen performances, the actress has proved herself in various capacities with all her films and is geared to impress the audience more with her talent. Here's wishing a rocking happy birthday and a successful year ahead to the gorgeous star!

