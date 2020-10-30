Fatima Sana Shaikh Recalls good Old Times Of Dating In 90s

Bollywood actor Fatima Sana Shaikh recalled good old times of dating in the 90s. In a recent interview with Mid-Day, the Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari star being a 90s kid remembered talking to boys on the landline and pulling the extension wire up to her bedroom, so that no one could catch her on call.

The actor added that there were no mobile phones or WhatsApp back then. However, Fatima Sana Shaikh said they had the patience to wait for a reply from their crush. Though Fatima thanked dating Apps for their sheer convenience, she remained doubtful of how many people got seriously involved with someone after meeting them through those Apps.

Shaikh also expressed her excitement for trying her hand at comedy-drama flick, after being a part of movies like Dangal and Thugs of Hindostan. The actor explained how she had a 'bad sense of humour' and cracked 'silly jokes'. However, applauding the Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari cast, Fatima Sana Shaikh said they helped her improve her comic timing.

After Fatima Sana Shaikh rejoiced quiet time in Dharamshala for two months, she itched to be back to Mumbai. The actor also admitted that she missed watching movies in theatres amid the COVID-19 lockdown. She revealed that she was tired of viewing films on a laptop and expressed her desire to visit cinema halls. Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, featuring Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, will reportedly be the first Bollywood flick to hit the theatres after the pandemic.

About Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari release date

This Abhishek Sharma-directorial is a comedy-drama in the backdrop of the 90s. It follows Madhu Mangal Rane, a wedding detective, who does a background check of grooms to protect others from their lies. His journey becomes full of twists and turns as Mangal has to deal with Suraj. Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari will release on November 13, 2020.

