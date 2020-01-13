Fatima Sana Shaikh Gives Out Positive Vibes With Her Instagram Moments, Have A Look

Fatima Sana Shaikh is one of the cutest and best actors in Bollywood. She made her debut with Dangal alongside Amir Khan. She gained immense publicity after the movie. The star is also extremely active on social media. She is enthusiastic about her work and keeps sharing tidbits from her life on the photo-sharing site.

Fatima Sana Shaikh's best Insta moments

Fatima Sana Shaikh is seen in a black, tied waist, V-shape neck dress with rolled-up long sleeves. She looks stunning with messy hair and simple make up.

Here Fatima Sana Shaikh is seen wearing a nightdress out with a helmet on top. It looks like she is on the sets of the upcoming movie Ludo. She captioned her post saying Safety first #ludo @anuragbasuofficial

Fatima Sana Shaikh looks gorgeous in a cross front long dress. She posted a picture with the cast and the director of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, along with fellow actors Diljit Dosanjh, Bajpayee Manoj, and Abhishek Sharma.

In October 2019, Fatima posted her childhood picture with her sibling. The cute little Fatima is seen holding her brother in a cute pink body swimsuit. Her caption for the post was hilarious. She captioned saying, Samundar main naha ke aur bhi namkin ho gaye ho. 😂 #siblinglove Mera bhai aur main.

Promo Image credit: Fatima Sana Shaikh Instagram

