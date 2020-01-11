Fatima Sana Shaikh Birthday: Five Best Looks Of The 'Dangal' Actor

Fatima Sana Shaikh best known for her work as Geeta Phogat in the movie Dangal celebrates her birthday today. She has also acted in the movie Thugs of Hindostan as well as some of the ad films. She has been posting some of the best looks on her social media accounts. The actor impressed the netizens with her fashion sense as well as her style statements.

On the occasion of Fatima Sana Shaikh's birthday, check out some of the best looks of the actor.

Fatima Sana Shaikh’s photos

Fatima Sana Shaikh looks like a vision to behold in the baby pink coloured dress. The dress has an intricate design and a net frill on it. She wore a pair of clear heels over the outfit to highlight the mini dress and left her hair open in soft waves as she kept her makeup to a minimum.

Fatima looks ravishing in the red coloured halter neck dress. She wore a pair of long earrings to complement the dress while keeping her makeup to a minimum. The actor made the netizens fall in love with her fashion sense in this picture. While many complimented her for her grace, many also said that she looks extremely pretty in the attire.

Fatima Sana Shaikh wore a dress by designer Monisha Jaising for the grand opening of the MAMI film festival. She wore the dark coloured dress and kept her makeup on the darker side as well. She left her hair open in natural curls, which added to the beauty of the look. The dress has a high thigh slit and a deep u neckline, which looked amazing on the actor.

The Dangal actor wore a shimmering grey coloured mini dress. The dress had a sweetheart neckline and has an unconventional pair of sleeves. She looked like a dream come true in the dress. To complete her look, she paired nude coloured heels as she tied her hair in a braid on one side.

Fatima Sana Shaikh made heads turn as she wore a traditional sari. The light pink coloured Indian attire had a heavy shimmering border as well as a shimmering blouse. She accessorised the look with a pair of dangling diamond earrings as well as a diamond ring. Netizens complimented her claimed that she looked gorgeous and elegant in the sari.

