Fatima Sana Shaikh Wants A Low-key Birthday, Says 'need Rest, Have To Work The Next Day'

Fatima Sana Shaikh is currently busy shooting for an upcoming movie with Rajkummar Rao. The actor gained recognition in Bollywood after her role in the movie Dangal. She was featured alongside Aamir Khan and the movie turned out to be one of the biggest commercial successes of the year 2016.

On the occasion of her birthday, Fatima Sana Shaikh had an interview with a leading daily. The actor talked about her growth in Bollywood and also how she likes to celebrate her birthday.

Fatima's birthday plans

Fatima Sana Shaikh, in conversation with a leading daily, revealed that she is shooting for her next with Manoj Bajpayee and would like to keep her day extremely low-key. She said that every year her friends come over at midnight to wish her but this time she has warned them not to as she has to work the next day and needs rest.

The Dangal star had a very laidback 2019 with no release in the year. When asked about it, she said that it was a conscious decision and she spent the whole time travelling and reading.

The actor said that her life was limited to a specific area while growing up, her family never had travel plans. The most they travelled once in four-five years was to her native place. Furthermore, she added that it was an aspiration for her to see the world and now she can afford to explore.

Fatima is gearing up for four upcoming films this year including horror-comedy, Bhoot Police, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and Anurag Basu’s Ludo. In one of her films, Fatima Sana Shaikh is playing a lead role opposite Rajkummar Rao.

When asked about her views on her co-actor, she said that he is a sweetheart, a very professional and giving actor. She further added that she loves working with him. The actor also said that all of them have a bad sense of humour, so they would crack lame jokes and laugh together.

She would be featured in Anurag Basu’s Ludo in 2020. While talking about the movie, Fatima said that as a 90’s child, she has seen the change and shift in technology and lifestyle and is happy that she has got a chance to back that 90’s world.

Image Courtesy: Fatima Sana Shaikh Instagram

