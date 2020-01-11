Fatima Sana Shaikh's Age, Movies, Debut; All Details About The Birthday Girl

Fatima Sana Shaikh, an Indian child artist turned actor who predominantly appears in Bollywood films, is considered one of the finest stars in the industry today. She began her film career as a child artist with her debut in the 1997 movie titled Chachi 420 starring superstar Kamal Haasan.

Though, the actor has played several roles in films since 1997, she rose to fame after playing the role of Geeta Phogat in Dangal 2016 co-starring Aamir Khan. Here are all details about Fatima Sana Shaikh's movies, career and biography.

Fatima Sana Shaikh's biography

Fatima Sana Shaikh, a Mumbai-based actor is reportedly is also a dancer and photographer. Best known for her role as baby girl Bharti in Chachi 420, has also essayed an episodic role in the show Best Of Luck Nikki 2011.

Shaikh, born on January 11, 1992, to a Kashmiri Hindu father Vipan Sharma and Kashmiri Muslim mother Raj Tabassum, then reportedly came to Mumbai to pursue her career. The actor also has an elder sibling- Shaanib Shaikh.

Reports claim that she enrolled at St. Xavier High School in Mumbai for her primary education and then pursued her higher education in Mithibai College, Mumbai.

Fatima Sana Shaikh's age

The 27-year-old actor has been doing immensely great in the industry and garnering love for her versatile roles and bold persona. She played the role of Zoya in Indian drama film Tahaan.

Later, the actor worked in the comedy film Bittoo Boss in 2012 and also starred in the romantic film Akaash Vani in 2013. She appeared for a brief period of time on Zee TV's Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo as Suman, which is unknown to many.

Fatima Sana Shaikh's upcoming movie

Recently, Fatima took to her social media to announce her next titled Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. The movie will be a family comedy and is directed by Abhishek Sharma, under the banner of Zee Studios. The movie was officially announced on December 24, 2019, and will be starring Diljit Dosanjh along with Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

