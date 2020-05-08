'Bigg Boss 12' Star Nehha Pendse Shares Wedding Day Video, Thanks Hubby For Her Happiness

Bigg Boss 12 star Nehha Pendse married Shardul Bayas in Pune on January 5, 2020. She recently shared a video of her happy moment from that day. In the video, fans can see the star wearing a Paithani sari. Read further ahead for more details:

Nehha Pendse shares her happiest moment on social media

On May 8, 2020, Friday, Nehha Pendse took to her official social media handle and posted a video that was shot on the day she got married. In the video, fans can see that she is walking down the aisle as a Marathi song plays in the background. She is dressed in a pink saare and is covered with jewellery.

ALSO READ | 'Gollum' Andy Serkis To Perform 12-hour Marathon Reading Of 'The Hobbit' For Covid Charity

Pendse captioned the video saying, “Time flies and how ... as I was reminiscing I realised I missed out on sharing this heartfelt happy moment of D day... surrounded with love and people who have a very spl place in my heart @nikmahajan @parikshit thorat.52. Anant and Rajesh dada to name a few ..Belonging to someone is indeed one of the most intimate yet satisfying feelings for me .. I can’t thank my Almighty and my parents’ blessings enough coz @shardulbayas u make me very very happy. ♥”

ALSO READ | Actor Akshay Waghmare To Marry Arun Gawli's Daughter Yogita Amidst Lockdown

The video went on to garner over 90 thousand likes within a few hours. Fans can see that she is moving to the beats of this background song in the video. Fans of the star were all hearts about it and gave their blessings and good wishes to the Bigg Boss 12 contestant.

ALSO READ |'Four More Shots Please!': Samir Kochhar Opens Up About Starring In A Women-led Series

ALSO READ | Why Was Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man Replaced By Tom Holland's Spidey? Read





Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.