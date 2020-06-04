Fatima Sana Shaikh Sides With WWE Fans Over A Meme, Says 'For Every WWE Fan. It's Real'

Fatima Sana Shaikh is known for her amazing acting skills in films and is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. While she is still finding her footing in the industry, the actor has been warmly welcomed by fans and critics alike. Recently, Fatima's fan were delighted to find out that she is huge a WWE fan just like them.

Fatima Sana Shaikh sides with WWE fans over a meme

Recently, the actor shared a series of stories on Instagram and one such story was of a WWE-related meme. A popular meme page on Instagram shared the video that went quite viral among WEE fans. When the meme caught the attention of Fatima Sana Shaikh, who seemed to be delighted to watch the video, the actor decided to share her joy with her fans. The actor shared the meme on her Instagram profile’s stories and wrote a caption that was relatable to WWE fans.

Image credits: Instagram stories screenshot

The meme showed an exaggerated version of a WWE fight that caught everyone’s attention. The caption for the meme was “And the Oscar goes to...” thus signifying that the wrestlers fighting are actually just acting and not wrestling for real. The video itself was quite jovial and seemed like a set up instead of an actual fight. When sharing this meme Fatima Sana Shaikh wrote that despite how unreal it looks, for every WWE fan it was real regardless.

That's how Fatima Sana Shaikh fans got to know that just like them she too is an avid WWE fan and loves watching the popular wrestling show. The whole debate about the WWE fights being staged is one of the most popular jokes and has been a gag for a while. However, fans of the show love to have a good laugh about it every once in a while. Fans definitely loved this reaction from Fatima Sana Shaikh as they too related to the idea of WWE not being fake. As kids, almost every WWE fan believed that the show is real and the things that would occur were in fact real and that's perhaps why fans related with the caption put up by Fatima and loved her response to the hilarious and jovial meme.

On the work front, Fatima will be seen next in Ludo which is directed by Anurag Basu. She will also be seen in the sequel of Life in a Metro, according to a news portal, which is also directed by Anurag Basu.

