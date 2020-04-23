Manoj Bajpayee Is Impressed With Fatima Sana Shaikh; Read To Know Why

Fatima Sana Shaikh made her debut in the film industry with Aamir Khan starrer Dangal. Her performance in the film managed to impress critics and fans. She is known to bring any character to life with her immense acting skills. The latest person to become a fan of Fatima is none other than her Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari co-star Manoj Bajpayee. He has praised the young actor. Read on to know more details:

Manoj Bajpayee is all praises for Fatima Sana Shaikh

In a recent interview, Manoj Bajpayee had only good things to say about his co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh. He added how Fatima comes from a very humble, middle-class family. Manoj Bajpayee added that even with all the success that comes her way, she has always managed to stay in touch with the values that she was brought up with.

The Aiyaary actor said that such special values are what makes Fatima Sana Shaikh so special. Since both the actors are quarantining inside their house, Manoj Bajpayee added that they still talk to each other. He explained how he talks to Fatima Sana Shaikh via video call regularly.

Manoj Bajpayee’s next, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Rohit Roy and Neha Pendse along with Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is directed by Abhishek Sharma of Tere Bin Laden fame. The film will reportedly be a family entertainer with a bunch of comedy.

Additionally, Fatima Sana Shaikh will also be seen in Anurag Basu’s next titled Ludo. The film has an ensemble cast consisting of Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Pearle Maaney and Asha Negi. The film is reportedly divided into four different chapters that eventually come together.

Ludo was initially slated to release by December 27, 2019. However, it was then pushed ahead to April 24, 2020, since some parts were still left to shoot. With the Coronavirus lockdown still going on, the new release date for Ludo has not been announced by the makers.

