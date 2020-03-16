The Debate
Fatima Sana Shaikh Wraps Up 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' Shoot With An Instagram Story

Bollywood News

Fatima Sana Shaikh recently took to her Instagram to share a picture stating the wrap up of her upcoming film, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. Read more about Fatima.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh managed to grab a lot of attention for her outstanding performance in Dangal. The fans loved Fatima’s on-screen avatar and since then have been waiting to see her on the big screen. The star recently wrapped up an upcoming project, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari which might just live up to everyone’s expectations from the Thugs Of Hindostan star.  She shared a picture with the film’s crew on her Instagram story. Read more to know about Fatima Sana Shaikh and her acting journey. 

Also Read | Fatima Sana Shaikh Deletes 'Kasauti Zindagii Kay' Post After Fans Call It A 'spoiler'

Also Read | Fatima Sana Shaikh's Instagram Post On 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Has Everyone Thinking

 

  • Source: Fatima Sana Sheikh's Instagram

How Fatima Sana Shaikh established herself as a successful actor

The star’s passion and dedication towards her work have had producers expect Fatima to deliver an out-of-the-box performance. A media statement said that Fatima Sana Sheikh has a knack for absorbing, grasping and learning from other experienced co-stars of hers.

She manages to bring a combination of her skills and the additional learnt pointers into her own performance. Fatima Sana Shaikh puts her all into her performances and this can be portrayed by her decision to actually learn wrestling so her character seems much like a wrestler's in Dangal

Also Read | Fatima Sana Shaikh To Play A ‘Marathi Mulgi’ In ‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’; First Look Out

Fatima Sana Shaikh's movies

Other than Dangal, and Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan, Fatima has also been a child actor. Well, Fatima certainly has a packed 2020 due to her two upcoming movies. She is prepping for Anurag Basu’s Ludo as well as Abhishek Sharma’s Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. With her skills, she is on a journey to become one of the most successful and talented actors in Bollywood.

Also Read | Fatima Sana Shaikh And Rajkummar Rao Take An E-rickshaw Ride In New Still From 'Ludo'

Also Read | Fatima Sana Shaikh Gives Out Positive Vibes With Her Instagram Moments, Have A Look

 

 

