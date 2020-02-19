Fatima Sana Shaikh Deletes 'Kasauti Zindagii Kay' Post After Fans Call It A 'spoiler'

Dangal fame Fatima Sana Shaikh on Tuesday took to her Instagram to talk about having a scary dream regarding Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes' popular dailysoap- Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Fatima’s post mentioned about how she witnessed Anurag killing Prerna in the show. Her post got the internet talking and many fans speculated that it was true.

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh may have spilled the beans regarding a horrifying twist in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, but fans took it the other way round. Many pondered if she was revealing the end of the popular serial. Soon after that, the actor deleted the post.

Fatima Sana Shaikh deletes post on Kasauti Zindagii Kay

Sharing a picture of the lead actor of the serial, Fatima wrote, “.... I saw a weird dream last night that was more of a nightmare considering kasauti was one of my favourite tv series in growing up years. In my vivid morning dream ANURAG KILLS PRERNA. Yes none another than ANURAG himself !!!! Hope it never happens though.”

Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay is currently on a high-end success streak as the makers have brought in a major twist in the show.

Moreover, Kasautii Zindagii Kay will now air from Monday to Saturday. And hence a few fans were shocked after reading Fatima's statement. While some went to share disappointment, many thought that the show was ending. According to a report, a fan also shared that the Dangal actor had just posted a 'spoiler', in the now-deleted post. Whereas, Fatima deleted the post on Tuesday night itself.

Also Read | Kasautii Zindagii Kay Weekend Blast: Prerna feels Anurag will break her marriage

Also Read | Kasautii Zindagiii Kay NEW TWIST: Viraj Joins Hands With Komolika To Kill Prerna?

Kasautii Zindagii Kay updates

The recent episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay shows that Anurag has clear doubts about Viraj's whereabouts. On the other hand, Prerna has given an open challenge to Komolika, that she will soon win Anurag's heart. While Viraj is trying to convince Prerna's mother for preponing his wedding with the former, Anurag is all set to break their marriage.

Also Read | Fatima Sana Shaikh and Rajkummar Rao take an e-rickshaw ride in new still from 'Ludo'

Also Read | Fatima Sana Shaikh's Instagram Post On 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Has Everyone Thinking

(Image courtesy: Fatima Sana Shaikh Instagram and Erica Fernandes Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.