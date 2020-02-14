Fatima Sana Shaikh To Play A ‘Marathi Mulgi’ In ‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’; First Look Out

Fatima Sana Shaikh will be in the shoes of a ‘Marathi Mulgi’-which translates to a girl who originates from Maharashtra in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. The upcoming comedy film also features Diljit Dosanjh and Manoj Bajpayee in lead roles. The movie was officially announced on December 24, 2019. The Abhishek Sharma directorial is reported to be a family comedy-drama with some romance between the leads. The film is bankrolled by Zee Studios. The release date of the film is not finalised yet according to reports.

First look of Fatima Sana Shaikh in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is out now!

Industry tracker and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the first look of Fatima Sana Shaikh in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. Fatima also shared the same picture on her IG as well. In the picture, Fatima Sana Shaikh is seen in a saree clad avatar. She looks fierce in the red and gold embroidered drape. Fatima has also opted for matching bangles and golden accessories. Her gold earrings, neckpiece and the red bindi simply enhanced her look as a ‘Marathi Mulgi!’.

Taran Adarsh's tweet

Here is what Fatima Sana Shaikh shared:

Fatima Sana Shaikha shared the picture on February 14, 2020, which is Valentine’s Day. She wished her followers the same. She wrote, “Ye मराठी मुलगी padegi sab pe bhari! #FirstLook from #SurajPeMangalBhari! Happy #ValentinesDay, you all! Let there be only ❤! #AbhishekSharma @bajpayee.manoj @diljitdosanjh @zeestudiosofficial.” Fatima Sana Shaikh seems excited about her next venture.

More about Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari

The director of the movie, Abhishek Sharma, talked about the movie to a media portal. He said that the movie is set in the ’90s when there was no social media or mobile phones. He had also revealed that the movie shoot has been scheduled from January 6 till mid-march 2020. He also mentioned that the movie is likely to be released before the year ends.

