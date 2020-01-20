Fatima Sana Shaikh Trying To Be 'saxy' As She Poses In A Nightie And A Helmet; See Pics

Fatima Sana Shaikh is an Indian film and television actor who gained much fame from Aamir Khan starrer, Dangal. She has appeared as a child artist in movies like Chachi 420 and One 2 ka 4. The actor has also received German Star of India award at Bollywood and Beyond festival at Stuttgart Germany in 2009.

The actor has received critical acclaim for her acting skills in the past, and her fans love watching her on screen. Fatima has three movies which she is working on currently that are set to release this year and next year. The Dangal actor took to her Instagram account to share pictures from behind the scenes from her upcoming Hindi language film, Ludo. Fatima Sana Shaikh was seen posing in a nightie and a helmet on her Instagram. She captioned the post saying, "#ludo Trying to be saxy in a nightie and a helmet." See the picture shared by her below.

Ludo cast and other updates

Ludo is an upcoming Hindi language film set to release in 2020. The film has been directed by Anurag Basu and is being produced by Bhushan Kumar. It is a multi-starrer movie featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi, Asha Negi, Pearle Maaney, and Rohit Suresh Saraf. It is a dark comedy anthology.

